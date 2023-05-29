Forbes Gokak Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.97 crore, down 12.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.97 crore in March 2023 down 12.49% from Rs. 116.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 99.76% from Rs. 4,290.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2023 up 104.78% from Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2022.

Forbes Gokak EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 3,370.13 in March 2022.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 596.25 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.15% returns over the last 6 months and 57.93% over the last 12 months.