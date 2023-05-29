English
    Forbes Gokak Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.97 crore, down 12.49% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.97 crore in March 2023 down 12.49% from Rs. 116.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 99.76% from Rs. 4,290.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2023 up 104.78% from Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2022.

    Forbes Gokak EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 3,370.13 in March 2022.

    Forbes Gokak shares closed at 596.25 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.15% returns over the last 6 months and 57.93% over the last 12 months.

    Forbes Gokak
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.97103.43116.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.97103.43116.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.3521.1821.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.1918.3916.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.02-3.84-7.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.3334.1445.47
    Depreciation6.776.808.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.5630.3637.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.25-3.60-4.71
    Other Income45.168.4312.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.914.837.39
    Interest1.184.7510.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.730.08-3.52
    Exceptional Items-1.30---266.01
    P/L Before Tax22.430.08-269.53
    Tax11.624.95-14.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.81-4.87-254.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----4,542.29
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.81-4.874,287.64
    Minority Interest-----2.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.580.796.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.23-4.084,290.92
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.03-3.203,370.13
    Diluted EPS8.03-3.203,370.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.03-3.203,370.13
    Diluted EPS8.03-3.203,370.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Forbes Gokak #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 29, 2023