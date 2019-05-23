Florence Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, up 259.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in March 2019 up 259.44% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019 up 377.88% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2019 up 281.01% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2018.

Florence Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2018.

Florence Invest shares closed at 1,210.00 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.99% returns over the last 6 months and -36.32% over the last 12 months.