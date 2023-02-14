English
    Flex Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flex Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 2.19% from Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 down 383.89% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 97.51% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

    Flex Foods shares closed at 101.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.

    Flex Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.1528.2825.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.1528.2825.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.695.574.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.640.740.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.571.532.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.764.563.47
    Depreciation3.161.551.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0014.2111.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.530.122.39
    Other Income0.470.350.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.060.472.69
    Interest2.471.010.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.53-0.542.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.53-0.542.33
    Tax-1.30-0.080.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.23-0.461.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.23-0.461.49
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.40-0.371.20
    Diluted EPS-3.40-0.371.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.40-0.371.20
    Diluted EPS-3.40-0.371.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 03:22 pm