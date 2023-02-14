Flex Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 2.19% from Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 down 383.89% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 97.51% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

Flex Foods shares closed at 101.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.