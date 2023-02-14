Flex Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flex Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 2.19% from Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 down 383.89% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 97.51% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.
Flex Foods shares closed at 101.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.
|Flex Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.15
|28.28
|25.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.15
|28.28
|25.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.69
|5.57
|4.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.64
|0.74
|0.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|1.53
|2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.76
|4.56
|3.47
|Depreciation
|3.16
|1.55
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.00
|14.21
|11.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|0.12
|2.39
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.35
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.06
|0.47
|2.69
|Interest
|2.47
|1.01
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.53
|-0.54
|2.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.53
|-0.54
|2.33
|Tax
|-1.30
|-0.08
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.23
|-0.46
|1.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.23
|-0.46
|1.49
|Equity Share Capital
|12.45
|12.45
|12.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|-0.37
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|-0.37
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|-0.37
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|-0.37
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited