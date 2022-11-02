English
    Firstsource Sol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.23 crore, up 4.17% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,488.23 crore in September 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 1,428.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.40 crore in September 2022 down 4.15% from Rs. 135.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.09 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 239.53 crore in September 2021.

    Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2021.

    Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.

    Firstsource Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,473.541,472.361,428.61
    Other Operating Income14.69----
    Total Income From Operations1,488.231,472.361,428.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost952.68959.73972.75
    Depreciation66.2863.9159.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses343.83331.65217.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.44117.07179.13
    Other Income49.376.350.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.81123.42179.87
    Interest19.8918.6715.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.92104.75164.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax154.92104.75164.36
    Tax25.5219.6729.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.4085.09135.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.4085.09135.01
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates129.4085.09135.01
    Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.901.252.03
    Diluted EPS1.841.211.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.252.03
    Diluted EPS1.841.211.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

