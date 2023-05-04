English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Firstsource Sol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,556.82 crore, up 0.84% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,556.82 crore in March 2023 up 0.84% from Rs. 1,543.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.30 crore in March 2023 up 6.73% from Rs. 132.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.78 crore in March 2023 up 5.05% from Rs. 244.44 crore in March 2022.

    Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2022.

    Firstsource Sol shares closed at 117.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.

    Firstsource Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,556.631,503.311,523.88
    Other Operating Income0.191.5920.05
    Total Income From Operations1,556.821,504.911,543.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost969.02986.05984.48
    Depreciation64.2468.7469.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses343.69309.17314.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.88140.95175.15
    Other Income12.6662.47-0.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.54203.41174.76
    Interest20.6719.7518.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.87183.67156.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax171.87183.67156.00
    Tax30.5725.7523.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.30157.92132.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.30157.92132.39
    Minority Interest0.000.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates141.30157.92132.39
    Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.072.321.95
    Diluted EPS2.022.251.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.072.321.95
    Diluted EPS2.022.251.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 03:00 pm