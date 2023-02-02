English
    Fervent Synergi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 1371.55% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fervent Synergies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 1371.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 598.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 733.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Fervent Synergies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.270.230.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.270.230.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.43----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.100.10
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.060.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.06-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.06-0.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.06-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.06-0.04
    Tax0.050.02-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.05-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.05-0.03
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
