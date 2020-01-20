App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Federal Bank Q3 profit up 32% to Rs 441cr

Total income also improved to Rs 3,738.22 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 3,299.96 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Federal Bank on January 20 posted 32.1 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 440.64 crore for December quarter 2019-20. The private sector lender registered a profit of Rs 333.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also improved to Rs 3,738.22 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 3,299.96 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.99 per cent of the total advances during the quarter, compared with 3.14 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2018-19.

Close

Net NPAs of the bank also fell to 1.63 per cent of the total assets in October-December 2019 as against 1.72 per cent a year ago.

related news

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Federal Bank #Results

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.