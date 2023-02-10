English
    FDC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 341.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.43 crore in December 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.28 crore in December 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 56.58 crore in December 2021.

    FDC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations406.61446.22341.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations406.61446.22341.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.22153.04103.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.6324.6024.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-15.35-11.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.1096.9481.09
    Depreciation9.819.948.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.48135.85100.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.7141.1934.47
    Other Income18.7628.6313.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.4769.8247.59
    Interest1.181.010.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.2968.8146.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.2968.8146.74
    Tax14.8617.5415.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.4351.2731.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.4351.2731.59
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.383.071.87
    Diluted EPS2.383.071.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.383.071.87
    Diluted EPS2.383.071.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited