FDC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 341.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.43 crore in December 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.28 crore in December 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 56.58 crore in December 2021.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2021.

FDC shares closed at 264.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.07% returns over the last 6 months and -15.62% over the last 12 months.