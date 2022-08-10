Exxaro Tiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore, up 31.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore in June 2022 up 31.93% from Rs. 51.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 242.03% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2021.

Exxaro Tiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 115.95 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.63% returns over the last 6 months