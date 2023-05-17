English
    Excel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.09 crore, down 38% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.09 crore in March 2023 down 38% from Rs. 364.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 94.75% from Rs. 44.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2023 down 80.05% from Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022.

    Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.57 in March 2022.

    Excel shares closed at 918.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.31% returns over the last 6 months and -28.38% over the last 12 months.

    Excel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.09222.97364.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.09222.97364.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.68122.81197.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.791.581.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.49-3.982.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.4126.1728.81
    Depreciation7.847.857.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.7248.2567.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.1520.2759.04
    Other Income2.561.851.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7122.1260.17
    Interest0.390.360.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.3221.7659.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.3221.7659.74
    Tax2.973.0215.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.3518.7444.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.3518.7444.71
    Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8714.9135.57
    Diluted EPS1.8714.9135.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8714.9135.57
    Diluted EPS1.8714.9135.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Excel #Excel Industries #Results
    May 17, 2023 09:40 am