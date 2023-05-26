Ester Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.66 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.66 crore in March 2023 down 24.08% from Rs. 388.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2023 down 153.91% from Rs. 32.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2023 down 86.75% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022.

Ester Ind shares closed at 132.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.