Ester Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.66 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 294.66 crore in March 2023 down 24.08% from Rs. 388.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2023 down 153.91% from Rs. 32.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2023 down 86.75% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022.
Ester Ind shares closed at 132.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.
|Ester Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|294.66
|192.75
|388.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|294.66
|192.75
|388.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|216.19
|121.17
|250.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.40
|5.32
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.73
|9.60
|18.96
|Depreciation
|14.49
|10.04
|9.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.15
|58.08
|55.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|-11.47
|53.20
|Other Income
|-1.34
|7.68
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.84
|-3.79
|55.29
|Interest
|13.79
|8.09
|8.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.63
|-11.87
|46.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.63
|-11.87
|46.78
|Tax
|-1.87
|-2.60
|13.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.75
|-9.27
|32.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.75
|-9.27
|32.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.75
|-9.27
|32.93
|Equity Share Capital
|41.70
|41.70
|41.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-1.11
|3.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-1.11
|3.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-1.11
|3.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-1.11
|3.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited