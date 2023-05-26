English
    Earnings

    Ester Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.66 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.66 crore in March 2023 down 24.08% from Rs. 388.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2023 down 153.91% from Rs. 32.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2023 down 86.75% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022.

    Ester Ind shares closed at 132.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.

    Ester Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.66192.75388.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.66192.75388.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials216.19121.17250.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.405.32-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.739.6018.96
    Depreciation14.4910.049.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.1558.0855.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.50-11.4753.20
    Other Income-1.347.682.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.84-3.7955.29
    Interest13.798.098.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.63-11.8746.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.63-11.8746.78
    Tax-1.87-2.6013.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.75-9.2732.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.75-9.2732.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.75-9.2732.93
    Equity Share Capital41.7041.7041.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.13-1.113.95
    Diluted EPS-2.13-1.113.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.13-1.113.95
    Diluted EPS-2.13-1.113.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

