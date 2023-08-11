English
    Ester Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 257.59 crore, down 20.57% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 257.59 crore in June 2023 down 20.57% from Rs. 324.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.06 crore in June 2023 down 153.08% from Rs. 41.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2023 down 84.56% from Rs. 61.52 crore in June 2022.

    Ester Ind shares closed at 101.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.42% over the last 12 months.

    Ester Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations257.59294.66324.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations257.59294.66324.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials201.10216.19188.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.50-13.400.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4914.7317.53
    Depreciation16.2814.499.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.3967.1558.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.18-4.5049.74
    Other Income9.40-1.342.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.78-5.8451.96
    Interest16.7613.796.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.54-19.6345.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.54-19.6345.34
    Tax-1.47-1.8711.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.06-17.7533.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----7.98
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.06-17.7541.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.06-17.7541.57
    Equity Share Capital41.7041.7041.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-2.134.98
    Diluted EPS-2.65-2.134.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-2.134.98
    Diluted EPS-2.65-2.134.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

