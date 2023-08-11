Ester Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 257.59 crore, down 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.59 crore in June 2023 down 20.57% from Rs. 324.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.06 crore in June 2023 down 153.08% from Rs. 41.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2023 down 84.56% from Rs. 61.52 crore in June 2022.

Ester Ind shares closed at 101.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.42% over the last 12 months.