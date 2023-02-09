Essar Shipping Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, down 33.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 21.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,346.03 crore in December 2022 up 17268.75% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 67.51 crore in December 2021.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 65.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.29% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.