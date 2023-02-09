English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Essar Shipping Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, down 33.59% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 21.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,346.03 crore in December 2022 up 17268.75% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 67.51 crore in December 2021.

    Essar Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.4316.8423.61
    Other Operating Income-----1.88
    Total Income From Operations14.4316.8421.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.941.937.52
    Depreciation12.5812.6719.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.587.4518.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.67-5.21-23.78
    Other Income49.0032.4871.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.3327.2748.21
    Interest32.0275.4773.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.31-48.20-25.78
    Exceptional Items1,311.99-11.8631.37
    P/L Before Tax1,323.30-60.065.59
    Tax-8.87-16.71--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,332.17-43.355.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,332.17-43.355.59
    Minority Interest---0.080.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.862.87-13.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,346.03-40.56-7.84
    Equity Share Capital206.98206.98206.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.03-1.38-0.38
    Diluted EPS65.03-1.38-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.03-1.38-0.38
    Diluted EPS65.03-1.38-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited