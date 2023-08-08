English
    Eris Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 411.29 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 411.29 crore in June 2023 up 25.1% from Rs. 328.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.74 crore in June 2023 up 15.85% from Rs. 95.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.52 crore in June 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 129.56 crore in June 2022.

    Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.03 in June 2022.

    Eris Life shares closed at 828.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.

    Eris Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations411.29308.36322.02
    Other Operating Income--6.236.74
    Total Income From Operations411.29314.58328.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.1725.0730.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.1829.6823.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.25-6.065.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.3660.6361.39
    Depreciation20.1617.2814.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.3293.7781.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.3494.21111.22
    Other Income4.034.263.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.3698.47114.59
    Interest6.842.967.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.5295.51107.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.5295.51107.36
    Tax21.787.6711.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.7487.8495.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.7487.8495.59
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.146.467.03
    Diluted EPS8.136.437.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.146.467.03
    Diluted EPS8.136.437.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

