Eris Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 411.29 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.29 crore in June 2023 up 25.1% from Rs. 328.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.74 crore in June 2023 up 15.85% from Rs. 95.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.52 crore in June 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 129.56 crore in June 2022.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.03 in June 2022.

Eris Life shares closed at 828.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.