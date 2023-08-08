Eris Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 466.62 crore, up 17.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.62 crore in June 2023 up 17.07% from Rs. 398.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.86 crore in June 2023 up 0.29% from Rs. 94.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.73 crore in June 2023 up 29.4% from Rs. 131.94 crore in June 2022.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.96 in June 2022.

Eris Life shares closed at 824.85 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.43% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.