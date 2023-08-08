English
    Eris Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 466.62 crore, up 17.07% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 466.62 crore in June 2023 up 17.07% from Rs. 398.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.86 crore in June 2023 up 0.29% from Rs. 94.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.73 crore in June 2023 up 29.4% from Rs. 131.94 crore in June 2022.

    Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.96 in June 2022.

    Eris Life shares closed at 824.85 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.43% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.

    Eris Lifesciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations466.62396.59392.05
    Other Operating Income--6.216.53
    Total Income From Operations466.62402.80398.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.5632.5434.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.2054.5042.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-14.288.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.1385.8178.61
    Depreciation40.8935.1323.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.35125.34105.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.8583.76105.76
    Other Income0.991.002.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.8484.77108.50
    Interest17.368.877.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.4875.90101.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.4875.90101.27
    Tax18.8414.428.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.6561.4893.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.6561.4893.08
    Minority Interest1.213.941.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates94.8665.4294.58
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.974.816.96
    Diluted EPS6.974.796.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.974.816.96
    Diluted EPS6.974.796.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

