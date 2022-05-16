Emmbi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.73 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.73 crore in March 2022 up 17.39% from Rs. 108.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022 up 49.93% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2021.

Emmbi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2021.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 86.40 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -9.00% over the last 12 months.