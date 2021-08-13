Emmbi Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 122.33 crore, up 140.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.33 crore in June 2021 up 140.76% from Rs. 50.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2021 up 322.78% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2021 up 87.52% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2020.

Emmbi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2020.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 110.25 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.40% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.