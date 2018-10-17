Emami Q2 PAT may dip 12.6% YoY to Rs. 130 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs. 130 crore down 12.6% year-on-year (up 83.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 620 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 12.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 42.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 180 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.