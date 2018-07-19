Emami Q1 PAT seen up 97.2% YoY to Rs. 70 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs. 70 crore up 97.2% year-on-year (down 39.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 620 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 54.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 41 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 100 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.