    Elixir Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 91.76% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elixir Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 91.76% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 4319.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 762.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.Elixir Cap shares closed at 50.20 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.
    Elixir Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.087.801.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.087.801.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.821.000.36
    Depreciation0.080.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.530.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.316.20-0.01
    Other Income0.170.050.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.146.250.07
    Interest0.330.280.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.475.97-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.475.97-0.35
    Tax-0.050.36-0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.435.610.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.435.610.01
    Minority Interest0.40--0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.035.610.02
    Equity Share Capital5.805.805.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.7728.980.04
    Diluted EPS-1.7728.980.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.7728.980.04
    Diluted EPS-1.7728.980.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
