English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elecon Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.22 crore, up 64.63% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.22 crore in December 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 184.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.21 crore in December 2022 up 205.74% from Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.11 crore in December 2022 up 113.56% from Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2021.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.22305.05184.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.22305.05184.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.62150.07105.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.49-10.81-20.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6921.2613.28
    Depreciation9.769.629.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.1569.3553.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5165.5624.12
    Other Income3.851.681.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.3567.2425.66
    Interest1.932.054.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.4265.1921.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.4265.1921.32
    Tax15.2217.575.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.2147.6115.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.2147.6115.77
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.304.241.41
    Diluted EPS4.304.241.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.304.241.41
    Diluted EPS4.304.241.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited