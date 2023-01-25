Elecon Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.22 crore, up 64.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.22 crore in December 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 184.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.21 crore in December 2022 up 205.74% from Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.11 crore in December 2022 up 113.56% from Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2021.

