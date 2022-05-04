Elecon Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.74 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.74 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 350.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.30 crore in March 2022 up 46.42% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2022 down 2.79% from Rs. 74.49 crore in March 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in March 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 186.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.97% returns over the last 6 months and 92.10% over the last 12 months.