    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    E2E Networks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, up 28.1% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E2E Networks are:Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in June 2023 up 28.1% from Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2023 up 172.98% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2023 up 43.92% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2022.
    E2E Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2022.E2E Networks shares closed at 329.00 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 101.84% returns over the last 6 months and 71.04% over the last 12 months.
    E2E Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4617.5915.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4617.5915.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.664.424.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.493.142.77
    Depreciation1.926.003.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.021.021.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.373.013.47
    Other Income0.360.390.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.733.413.56
    Interest0.200.150.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.533.263.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.533.263.49
    Tax1.560.720.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.972.532.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.972.532.55
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.821.751.76
    Diluted EPS4.761.731.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.821.751.76
    Diluted EPS4.761.731.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

