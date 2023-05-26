Dynamic Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore, down 38.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore in March 2023 down 38.75% from Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 154.73% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 89.61% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
Dynamic Ind shares closed at 63.49 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.
|Dynamic Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.99
|11.44
|13.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.99
|11.44
|13.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.55
|5.76
|8.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.48
|1.31
|1.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.74
|1.81
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.82
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.38
|2.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.14
|0.10
|Other Income
|-0.33
|0.29
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.43
|0.54
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.38
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.38
|0.45
|Tax
|0.04
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.24
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.24
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|3.03
|3.03
|3.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.78
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|0.78
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.78
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|0.78
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited