    Dynamic Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore, down 38.75% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore in March 2023 down 38.75% from Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 154.73% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 89.61% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

    Dynamic Ind shares closed at 63.49 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.

    Dynamic Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.9911.4413.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.9911.4413.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.555.768.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.481.311.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.741.81-0.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.820.72
    Depreciation0.220.220.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.382.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.140.10
    Other Income-0.330.290.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.430.54
    Interest0.030.050.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.380.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.380.45
    Tax0.040.140.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.240.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.240.38
    Equity Share Capital3.033.033.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.680.781.24
    Diluted EPS-0.680.781.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.680.781.24
    Diluted EPS-0.680.781.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
