Dynamic Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore, down 38.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore in March 2023 down 38.75% from Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 154.73% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 89.61% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 63.49 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.