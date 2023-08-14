English
    Dynacons Sys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 295.58 crore, up 85.11% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 295.58 crore in June 2023 up 85.11% from Rs. 159.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.04 crore in June 2023 up 209.96% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.24 crore in June 2023 up 130.37% from Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2022.

    Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2022.

    Dynacons Sys shares closed at 563.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 113.25% over the last 12 months.

    Dynacons Systems and Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations295.58226.33159.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations295.58226.33159.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.91186.62136.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.588.984.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.538.397.31
    Depreciation0.380.350.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.063.972.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1318.038.40
    Other Income0.730.850.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8618.888.88
    Interest2.252.632.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6116.256.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6116.256.05
    Tax4.584.071.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0412.174.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0412.174.53
    Equity Share Capital12.6912.6911.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0615.544.02
    Diluted EPS11.0315.503.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0615.544.02
    Diluted EPS11.0315.503.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

