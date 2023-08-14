Dynacons Sys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 295.58 crore, up 85.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.58 crore in June 2023 up 85.11% from Rs. 159.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.04 crore in June 2023 up 209.96% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.24 crore in June 2023 up 130.37% from Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2022.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2022.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 563.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 113.25% over the last 12 months.