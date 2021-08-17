Dynacons Sys Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.18 crore, up 151.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.18 crore in June 2021 up 151.91% from Rs. 58.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2021 up 128.18% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021 up 59.26% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2020.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2020.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 132.85 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.90% returns over the last 6 months and 440.04% over the last 12 months.