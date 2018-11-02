Duke Offshore Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 124.86% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2018 up 124.86% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2018 down 9.66% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2017.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 24.55 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.26% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.