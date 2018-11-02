Duke Offshore Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 124.86% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2018 up 124.86% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2018 down 9.66% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2017.
Duke Offshore shares closed at 24.55 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.26% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Duke Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|2.38
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|2.38
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.29
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.46
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|1.16
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.47
|-0.84
|Other Income
|0.21
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|0.47
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.28
|0.29
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|0.18
|-1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|0.18
|-1.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|0.18
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|0.18
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|4.93
|4.93
|4.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|0.36
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|0.36
|-2.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|0.36
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|0.36
|-2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited