Duke Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 271.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 271.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 100.99% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 137.93% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Duke Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 8.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -21.75% over the last 12 months.