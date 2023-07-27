Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,757.90 crore, up 29.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,757.90 crore in June 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 5,232.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,405.00 crore in June 2023 up 18.17% from Rs. 1,189.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,236.10 crore in June 2023 up 24.57% from Rs. 1,795.10 crore in June 2022.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 84.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 71.64 in June 2022.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 5,475.65 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.93% returns over the last 6 months and 30.00% over the last 12 months.