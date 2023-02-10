English
    DMCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore in December 2022 down 11.75% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 150.7% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 83.09% from Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021.

    DMCC Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.91104.7181.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.91104.7181.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.6771.8851.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.39-0.04-1.99
    Power & Fuel4.304.43--
    Employees Cost5.855.994.98
    Depreciation4.804.921.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4018.8615.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.73-1.329.64
    Other Income0.910.400.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.82-0.929.88
    Interest3.161.840.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.98-2.779.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.98-2.779.05
    Tax-2.70--2.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.28-2.776.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.28-2.776.46
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-1.112.59
    Diluted EPS-1.31-1.112.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-1.112.59
    Diluted EPS-1.31-1.112.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited