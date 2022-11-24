English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dion Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 117.83% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 111.76% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

    Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)

    Dion Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.512.412.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.512.412.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.772.061.89
    Depreciation0.070.070.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.940.85-1.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.571.32
    Other Income0.020.010.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.561.41
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.25-0.561.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-0.561.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.561.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.561.41
    Equity Share Capital32.2332.2332.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.170.44
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.170.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.170.44
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.170.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Dion Global #Dion Global Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 09:00 am