Dion Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 117.83% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 111.76% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.
Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)
|Dion Global Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.51
|2.41
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.51
|2.41
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.77
|2.06
|1.89
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|0.85
|-1.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.57
|1.32
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.56
|1.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.56
|1.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.56
|1.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.56
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.56
|1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|32.23
|32.23
|32.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.17
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.17
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.17
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.17
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited