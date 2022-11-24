Dion Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 117.83% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 111.76% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)