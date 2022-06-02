Dion Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 17.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in March 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 40.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)