    Dion Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 20.29% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 20.29% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 71.88% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 81.63% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)

    Dion Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.922.252.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.922.252.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.951.832.06
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.861.670.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.96-1.32-0.57
    Other Income--0.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.96-1.25-0.56
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.96-1.25-0.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.96-1.25-0.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.96-1.25-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.96-1.25-0.56
    Equity Share Capital32.2332.2332.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.37-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.37-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.37-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.37-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:44 pm

