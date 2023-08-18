Dion Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 20.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 20.29% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 71.88% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 81.63% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)