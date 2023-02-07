Digjam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.93 11.52 11.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.93 11.52 11.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.73 3.55 1.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.24 1.45 3.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.73 -0.53 -0.82 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.59 3.50 3.13 Depreciation 0.16 0.21 0.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.34 2.66 5.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 0.68 -1.31 Other Income 0.15 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 0.68 -1.31 Interest 1.39 0.85 0.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.64 -0.17 -2.01 Exceptional Items -3.90 -- -- P/L Before Tax -5.54 -0.17 -2.01 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.54 -0.17 -2.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.54 -0.17 -2.01 Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.77 -0.08 -1.01 Diluted EPS -2.77 -0.08 -1.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.77 -0.08 -1.01 Diluted EPS -2.77 -0.08 -1.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited