English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Digjam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in December 2022 down 18.82% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2022 down 175.62% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 88.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.Digjam shares closed at 99.80 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and -58.75% over the last 12 months.
    Digjam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.9311.5211.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.9311.5211.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.733.551.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.241.453.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.73-0.53-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.593.503.13
    Depreciation0.160.210.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.342.665.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.400.68-1.31
    Other Income0.15----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.68-1.31
    Interest1.390.850.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.64-0.17-2.01
    Exceptional Items-3.90----
    P/L Before Tax-5.54-0.17-2.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.54-0.17-2.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.54-0.17-2.01
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
    Diluted EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
    Diluted EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited