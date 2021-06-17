DIC India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 173.42 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.42 crore in March 2021 up 0.07% from Rs. 173.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021 up 87.53% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021 up 29.89% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020.

DIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2020.

DIC India shares closed at 491.40 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.37% returns over the last 6 months and 60.12% over the last 12 months.