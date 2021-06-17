MARKET NEWS

DIC India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 173.42 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.42 crore in March 2021 up 0.07% from Rs. 173.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021 up 87.53% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021 up 29.89% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020.

DIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2020.

DIC India shares closed at 491.40 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.37% returns over the last 6 months and 60.12% over the last 12 months.

DIC India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations173.42163.51191.69
Other Operating Income--0.650.75
Total Income From Operations173.42164.16192.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials122.9094.14113.83
Purchase of Traded Goods7.9713.425.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.616.8717.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.7719.0718.63
Depreciation3.283.412.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.5722.6430.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.544.613.61
Other Income4.002.490.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.547.104.28
Interest0.440.331.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.106.773.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.106.773.02
Tax1.581.70-4.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.515.077.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.515.077.16
Equity Share Capital9.189.189.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.925.527.80
Diluted EPS4.925.527.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.925.527.80
Diluted EPS4.925.527.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DIC India #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 11:00 am

