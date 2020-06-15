DIC India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 173.31 crore, down 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.31 crore in March 2020 down 12.67% from Rs. 198.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2020 down 57.85% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020 down 21.09% from Rs. 9.58 crore in March 2019.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.22 in March 2019.

DIC India shares closed at 320.45 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.16% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.