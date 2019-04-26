App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DIC India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 198.46 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 198.46 crore in March 2019 up 3.81% from Rs. 191.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019 up 412.13% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in March 2019 up 278.66% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2018.

DIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2018.

DIC India shares closed at 348.30 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.

DIC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 198.46 228.61 191.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 198.46 228.61 191.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 137.55 155.32 147.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.97 29.76 6.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.29 -2.95 -8.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.96 15.70 15.73
Depreciation 2.90 3.00 3.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.67 30.51 29.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.12 -2.73 -3.19
Other Income 5.55 8.89 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.68 6.17 -0.61
Interest 0.97 2.42 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.71 3.75 -1.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.71 3.75 -1.57
Tax -- -0.90 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.71 4.65 -1.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.71 4.65 -1.83
Equity Share Capital 9.18 9.18 9.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.22 5.07 -2.20
Diluted EPS 6.22 5.07 -2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.22 5.07 -2.20
Diluted EPS 6.22 5.07 -2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 09:18 pm

tags #DIC India #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results

