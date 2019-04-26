DIC India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 198.46 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.46 crore in March 2019 up 3.81% from Rs. 191.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019 up 412.13% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in March 2019 up 278.66% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2018.

DIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2018.

DIC India shares closed at 348.30 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.