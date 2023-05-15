English
    Dharmaj Crop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.67 crore, down 27.25% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharmaj Crop Guard are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.67 crore in March 2023 down 27.25% from Rs. 101.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 46.87% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2023 down 33.58% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

    Dharmaj Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

    Dharmaj Crop shares closed at 182.85 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)

    Dharmaj Crop Guard
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.67101.07
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations73.67101.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.4466.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.0613.70
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost4.854.65
    Depreciation1.531.18
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses9.907.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.977.51
    Other Income3.080.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.118.06
    Interest0.360.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.757.39
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax1.757.39
    Tax0.501.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.255.50
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.255.50
    Equity Share Capital33.8033.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.63
    Diluted EPS0.451.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.63
    Diluted EPS0.451.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     

