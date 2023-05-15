Dharmaj Crop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.67 crore, down 27.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharmaj Crop Guard are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.67 crore in March 2023 down 27.25% from Rs. 101.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 46.87% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2023 down 33.58% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

Dharmaj Crop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

Dharmaj Crop shares closed at 182.85 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)