DFM Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.90 crore, up 32.1% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 145.90 crore in June 2022 up 32.1% from Rs. 110.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022 down 732.95% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2022 down 406.18% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.
DFM Foods shares closed at 217.10 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -45.87% over the last 12 months.
|DFM Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|145.90
|141.55
|110.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|145.90
|141.55
|110.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.58
|88.85
|69.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.68
|0.45
|-1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.40
|15.92
|13.42
|Depreciation
|3.53
|3.39
|3.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.97
|51.93
|27.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.90
|-18.99
|-2.67
|Other Income
|0.99
|1.36
|3.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.91
|-17.63
|0.49
|Interest
|2.30
|2.08
|2.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.21
|-19.71
|-2.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.21
|-19.71
|-2.22
|Tax
|-4.80
|-4.88
|-0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.41
|-14.83
|-1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.41
|-14.83
|-1.73
|Equity Share Capital
|10.05
|10.05
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-2.85
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-2.85
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-2.85
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-2.85
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited