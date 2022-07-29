DFM Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.90 crore, up 32.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.90 crore in June 2022 up 32.1% from Rs. 110.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022 down 732.95% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2022 down 406.18% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

DFM Foods shares closed at 217.10 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -45.87% over the last 12 months.