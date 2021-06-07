Dewan Housing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.53 crore, down 14.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,034.53 crore in March 2021 down 14.79% from Rs. 2,387.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.78 crore in March 2021 up 101.27% from Rs. 7,634.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.57 crore in March 2021 up 103.02% from Rs. 10,123.88 crore in March 2020.

Dewan Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 243.29 in March 2020.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 18.95 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -42.23% returns over the last 6 months and 43.02% over the last 12 months.