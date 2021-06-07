MARKET NEWS

Dewan Housing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.53 crore, down 14.79% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,034.53 crore in March 2021 down 14.79% from Rs. 2,387.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.78 crore in March 2021 up 101.27% from Rs. 7,634.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.57 crore in March 2021 up 103.02% from Rs. 10,123.88 crore in March 2020.

Dewan Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 243.29 in March 2020.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 18.95 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -42.23% returns over the last 6 months and 43.02% over the last 12 months.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,020.462,194.432,373.78
Other Operating Income14.0712.1513.80
Total Income From Operations2,034.532,206.582,387.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.1253.0662.31
Depreciation20.4219.6339.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies152.67421.408.65
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,556.2119,337.7112,445.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax259.11-17,625.22-10,168.41
Other Income26.040.884.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.15-17,624.34-10,163.82
Interest51.1853.13133.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax233.97-17,677.47-10,296.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax233.97-17,677.47-10,296.91
Tax137.19-4,582.11-2,662.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.78-13,095.36-7,634.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.78-13,095.36-7,634.89
Equity Share Capital313.82313.82313.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.08-417.28-243.29
Diluted EPS3.08-417.28-243.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.08-417.28-243.29
Diluted EPS3.08-417.28-243.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dewan Housing #Dewan Housing Finance Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:11 pm

