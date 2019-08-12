Delta Magnets Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in June 2019 up 2.86% from Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019 down 147.82% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 down 20.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

Delta Magnets shares closed at 40.00 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.64% over the last 12 months.