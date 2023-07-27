Deepak Fert Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,313.01 crore, down 23.69% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,313.01 2,795.54 3,031.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,313.01 2,795.54 3,031.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,321.95 1,479.74 1,888.65 Purchase of Traded Goods 392.44 377.67 122.54 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.54 101.45 -108.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 124.67 134.35 172.47 Depreciation 59.49 68.98 58.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 204.94 233.22 215.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.06 400.13 681.77 Other Income 20.37 15.19 11.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.43 415.32 692.98 Interest 79.20 54.85 43.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.23 360.47 649.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 162.23 360.47 649.46 Tax 48.61 103.10 213.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.62 257.37 435.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.62 257.37 435.66 Minority Interest -3.59 -2.49 -1.77 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 110.03 254.88 433.89 Equity Share Capital 126.24 126.24 120.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.72 20.19 36.13 Diluted EPS 8.72 20.19 34.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.72 20.19 36.13 Diluted EPS 8.72 20.19 34.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited