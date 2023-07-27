English
    Deepak Fert Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,313.01 crore, down 23.69% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 2,313.01 crore in June 2023 down 23.69% from Rs. 3,031.07 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.03 crore in June 2023 down 74.64% from Rs. 433.89 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.92 crore in June 2023 down 59.97% from Rs. 751.67 crore in June 2022.
    Deepak Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 36.13 in June 2022.Deepak Fert shares closed at 552.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.32% returns over the last 6 months and -15.18% over the last 12 months.
    Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,313.012,795.543,031.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,313.012,795.543,031.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,321.951,479.741,888.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods392.44377.67122.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.54101.45-108.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.67134.35172.47
    Depreciation59.4968.9858.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.94233.22215.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.06400.13681.77
    Other Income20.3715.1911.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.43415.32692.98
    Interest79.2054.8543.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax162.23360.47649.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax162.23360.47649.46
    Tax48.61103.10213.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.62257.37435.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.62257.37435.66
    Minority Interest-3.59-2.49-1.77
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.03254.88433.89
    Equity Share Capital126.24126.24120.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7220.1936.13
    Diluted EPS8.7220.1934.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7220.1936.13
    Diluted EPS8.7220.1934.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

