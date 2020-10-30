Deccan Bearings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 28.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2020 down 28.33% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 60.23% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.

Deccan Bearings shares closed at 4.51 on August 31, 2020 (BSE)