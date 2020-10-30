Deccan Bearings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 28.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2020 down 28.33% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 60.23% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.
Deccan Bearings shares closed at 4.51 on August 31, 2020 (BSE)
|Deccan Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.35
|0.45
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.35
|0.45
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.33
|0.43
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|2.18
|2.18
|2.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.24
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.24
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.24
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.24
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
