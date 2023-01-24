English
    DCX Systems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore, down 14.68% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCX Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.68% from Rs. 417.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2022 down 5.07% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.47 crore in December 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2021.

    DCX Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations355.95173.88188.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations355.95173.88188.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials322.01151.01159.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----15.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.662.641.62
    Depreciation0.480.480.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.2210.332.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.589.428.68
    Other Income6.416.436.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9915.8515.66
    Interest9.026.782.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.979.0713.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.979.0713.48
    Tax2.681.201.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.297.8711.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.297.8711.64
    Equity Share Capital19.3515.483.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.961.021.68
    Diluted EPS1.961.021.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.961.026.65
    Diluted EPS1.961.021.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
