English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DB Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.20 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 554.20 crore in June 2023 up 12.16% from Rs. 494.10 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.74 crore in June 2023 up 154.03% from Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.89 crore in June 2023 up 84.21% from Rs. 73.77 crore in June 2022.
    DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.DB Corp shares closed at 197.70 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.55% returns over the last 6 months and 140.95% over the last 12 months.
    DB Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations554.20530.96494.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations554.20530.96494.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.00205.14201.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.363.560.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.51102.8392.04
    Depreciation27.2829.6426.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.82144.15132.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.2245.6440.86
    Other Income19.4013.656.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.6159.2947.07
    Interest5.005.674.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.6153.6242.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.6153.6242.07
    Tax24.8712.5911.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.7441.0331.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.7441.0331.00
    Equity Share Capital178.00177.98177.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.422.311.75
    Diluted EPS4.422.301.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.422.311.75
    Diluted EPS4.422.301.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DB Corp #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!