DB Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.20 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 554.20 530.96 494.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 554.20 530.96 494.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 198.00 205.14 201.04 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 3.56 0.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.51 102.83 92.04 Depreciation 27.28 29.64 26.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 139.82 144.15 132.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.22 45.64 40.86 Other Income 19.40 13.65 6.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.61 59.29 47.07 Interest 5.00 5.67 4.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.61 53.62 42.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 103.61 53.62 42.07 Tax 24.87 12.59 11.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.74 41.03 31.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.74 41.03 31.00 Equity Share Capital 178.00 177.98 177.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 2.31 1.75 Diluted EPS 4.42 2.30 1.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 2.31 1.75 Diluted EPS 4.42 2.30 1.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited