Datamatics Glob Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.09 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.09 crore in June 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 326.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.08 crore in June 2023 up 26.91% from Rs. 43.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in June 2023 up 26.07% from Rs. 60.99 crore in June 2022.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 9.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.36 in June 2022.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 541.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.59% returns over the last 6 months and 85.88% over the last 12 months.