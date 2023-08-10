English
    Datamatics Glob Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.09 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.09 crore in June 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 326.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.08 crore in June 2023 up 26.91% from Rs. 43.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in June 2023 up 26.07% from Rs. 60.99 crore in June 2022.

    Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 9.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.36 in June 2022.

    Datamatics Glob shares closed at 541.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.59% returns over the last 6 months and 85.88% over the last 12 months.

    Datamatics Global Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.09416.28326.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.09416.28326.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.900.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost244.51232.20214.68
    Depreciation9.178.858.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.7899.0463.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.6175.2939.29
    Other Income9.115.2913.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.7280.5852.47
    Interest0.520.490.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.2080.0951.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.2080.0951.56
    Tax12.5521.638.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.6558.4642.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.6558.4642.65
    Minority Interest0.431.260.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.0859.7243.40
    Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3410.137.36
    Diluted EPS9.3410.137.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3410.137.36
    Diluted EPS9.3410.137.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

