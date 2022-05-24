Data Patterns Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.54 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.54 crore in March 2022 up 8.58% from Rs. 157.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.62 crore in March 2022 down 6.58% from Rs. 65.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.99 crore in March 2022 up 0.85% from Rs. 89.23 crore in March 2021.

Data Patterns EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.11 in March 2021.

Data Patterns shares closed at 758.25 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)