Dalmia Sugar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 818.57 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 818.57 crore in June 2021 down 7.14% from Rs. 881.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.34 crore in June 2021 down 1.21% from Rs. 125.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.99 crore in June 2021 down 31.61% from Rs. 213.46 crore in June 2020.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.55 in June 2020.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 472.65 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 244.75% returns over the last 6 months and 278.42% over the last 12 months.