Cybermate Info Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore, up 115.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore in March 2019 up 115.53% from Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2019 up 110.17% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2019 up 315.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

Cybermate Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

Cybermate Info shares closed at 1.69 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.70% over the last 12 months.