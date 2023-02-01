English
    Cupid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.76 crore, up 15.29% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cupid are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.76 crore in December 2022 up 15.29% from Rs. 36.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2022 up 302.31% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 223.68% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

    Cupid
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.7645.2536.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.7645.2536.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.5020.1714.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.07-2.734.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.062.962.63
    Depreciation0.780.710.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2112.8510.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1411.292.97
    Other Income1.150.960.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3012.253.73
    Interest0.080.060.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2212.183.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2212.183.70
    Tax3.193.601.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.038.582.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.038.582.49
    Equity Share Capital13.3413.3413.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.526.431.87
    Diluted EPS7.526.431.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.526.431.87
    Diluted EPS7.526.431.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited